Indian army chief’s ‘terror camp’ claims refuted

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rebutted a statement of the Indian army chief alleging reactivation of terror camp in Balakot and termed it a “desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)”.

Responding to a query by a media person, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal emphasised that with its allegations of infiltration from Pakistan, India would not be able to succeed in misleading the world community through those diversionary tactics and hide its unabated state-terrorism in IOJ&K.

The spokesman said Indian ceasefire violations in 2019 caused huge human toll resulting in martyrdom of 26 innocent civilians and injuries to 124 others.“The insincerity and lack of credibility of Indian statements is further exposed by the fact that India severely hinders the functioning of the UNMOGIP and limits the free and unhampered mobility of its personnel, which is in complete contrast with Pakistan’s approach of allowing full facilitation of their free movement,” the spokesman said.

Dr Faisal said India’s belligerent rhetoric and actions were a threat to regional peace and stability. “We hope the international community would take due cognisance and urge India to act responsibly and refrain from steps that only serve to vitiate an already tense environment,” he added.Meanwhile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders, particularly about Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), were expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in the IOJ&K.

In a tweet, he said such attempts were aimed at diverting world attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K. “Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost”, he added.

The Foreign Office also rejected baseless messages circulating on the social media aimed at undermining Pakistan’s successful campaign in Geneva to highlight the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in IOJ&K.

Dr Faisal, in response to a question, said the situation had become particularly dire since the imposition of curfew in IO&JK on August 4. He highlighted a joint statement by a cross-regional group of over 50 countries demanding India to immediately lift the lockdown, end use of force including pellet guns, release political prisoners and implement recommendations of UN Reports on Jammu and Kashmir released in 2018/2019.

The spokesman mentioned that in addition, a number of statements had been made by different regional and political groups, UN member states and International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) on the worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K.

He said considering the actions taken by India in IOJ&K transgressing all limits of legality, human rights and humanitarian norms, Pakistan would remain relentless in its efforts to seek measures to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.