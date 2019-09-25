PM vows to press on with Brexit

LONDON: Boris Johnson has vowed to press on with his plans for Brexit despite a devastating ruling by Britain’s highest court that his suspension of Parliament was unlawful. The Prime

Minister said he would abide by the finding of the Supreme Court that the five-week prorogation was “void and of no effect” — even though he disagreed with its conclusion. Following the legal bombshell, Commons Speaker John Bercow announced that MPs would return to Westminster on Wednesday (today) with the House sitting at 11.30am.

The ruling prompted immediate demands from opposition for Johnson to quit amid claims his position had become untenable. Downing Street insisted there was no question of Johnson — who was in New York for the UN General Assembly when the result was announced — stepping aside. A No 10 source said: “The PM will not resign following the judgment.”

While the Prime Minister, who was to fly back to the UK overnight, said the return of MPs would go ahead, he made clear his unhappiness with the court’s “unusual judgment”. He told reporters: “I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court. I have the utmost respect for our judiciary, I don’t think this was the right decision, I think that the prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge.

“I think the most important thing is we get on and deliver Brexit on October 31, and clearly the claimants in this case are determined to frustrate that and to stop that. I think it would be very unfortunate if Parliament made that objective which the people want more difficult but we will get on.”

Bercow welcomed the court’s rejection of the government’s claim that the closure of Parliament was “standard practice” to allow for a new Queen’s Speech setting out its legislative programme. “In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account,” he said.

At the Labour Party conference in Brighton, Jeremy Corbyn said the court ruling had shown Johnson’s “contempt for democracy” and his “abuse of power”. He said: “I invite Boris Johnson in the historic words to consider his position and become the shortest-serving Prime Minister there’s ever been.”

His call was echoed by the SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford, who declared: “We must be back in Parliament immediately. We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: “The court have found what we all knew all along — Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be Prime Minister. This shutdown was an unlawful act designed to stop Parliament doing its job and holding the government to account.”

Former prime minister Sir John Major — who supported the case brought by businesswoman Gina Miller against the government — said Johnson should make an “unreserved apology”. He said: “I hope this ruling from the Supreme Court will deter any future prime minister from attempting to shut down Parliament, with the effect of stifling proper scrutiny and debate, when its sitting is so plainly in the national interest. No prime minister must ever treat the Monarch or Parliament in this way again.”