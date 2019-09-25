PM raises Kashmir with Rouhani, Erdogan, Conte

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, continuing with his “Mission Kashmir”, raised Indian brutalities in held Kashmir during high-level engagements with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Reccip Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan met Rouhani and discussed the current situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, created by India’s unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security, a PM House statement said on Tuesday. The Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need for India to lift the curfew and other restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri population for 50 days.

He also thanked the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for “expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights”. Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

Khan also met Turkish President Erdogan and discussed the ongoing situation in Indian-held Kashmir with him. The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges, a press release said.

Separately, the Prime Minister Imran Khan met his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte and briefed him on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimension of the situation in occupied Kashmir. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a PM House statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan attended UN’s Climate Action Summit, and spoke to dozens of heads of states and governments, business leaders, and senior civil society representatives from around the world, who lined up to promise far-reaching steps to beat climate change at the UN’s New York headquarters.

“We are raising our ambition and acting in ways to help lower world green house gas numbers,” Khan said at the gathering. Khan referred to the success of his government’s Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said work had begun to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan in the next four years.

Pakistan, he said, had committed $50 million to an independent “eco-system restoration fund” aimed at conserving biodiversity, generating green jobs, alleviating poverty and energizing the country’s youth to become custodians of a green future. “We look forward to support from bilateral and multilateral partners. Pakistan’s contribution to global Green House Gases (GHG) was miniscule—less than 1 per cent—yet, the impact of climate change on Pakistan is far greater,” the Prime Minister said.