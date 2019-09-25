Govt reducing use of costly fuel for electricity production, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division Tuesday told the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the government was reducing the dependent on costly fuel for the production of the electricity and in upcoming winter it will not use the furnace oil for power generation and also will reduce the dependent on power plant run on imported LNG for the same purpose.

The meeting of sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its convener Senator Sherry Rehman in which the Power Division gave a briefing to the committee on the circular debt.

The Power Division told the sub-committee of the PAC that the government planned to focus on alternative energy and in coming years the power be purchased from alternative energy plant on average 2 to 2.5 cents to provide the cheaper energy to the consumers.

While briefing on the circular debt, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali that currently the debt stock of Power Holding Private Ltd (PHPL) was about Rs812 billion and out of it Rs300b with federation with regard to controversial subsidies.

Giving the details of the reasons of the rising in circular debt, the secretary Power Division said that losses between supply and distribution of power is about 17 percent of the total circular debt, loss of 35 percent due to less recoveries, non-allocation of subsidies in the budget document 25 percent and delay in tariffs contributed 20 percent rise in the circular debt.

He told the committee that the increase of Rs40 billion monthly in circular debt till June 2018 which the government has now bring it down to Rs20 billion with taking different measures and it will bring down at zero by December 2020.

Secretary Petroleum Division Asad Hayaud Din told the sub-committee that the refineries, PSO and Generation Companies (GENCO) were more dependent on the furnace oil and if we did not lift then it would turn into a problem. He said the refineries should have to bring diversity in the products to minimise the use of furnace oil.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that Power Division not only to clear the stock of the circular debt but also increases the capability of their officers. She said the main reason for increase in the circular debt was line loses, electricity theft, failure in recoveries and corruption.

She asked the Power Division to formulate the comprehensive plan to end the circular debt and shares the details with the committee about the government’s policy to cut the circular debt as the Ministry so far failed to give any uniform in this regard. Earlier chief financial officer of the PSO gave the briefing on the circular debt of the PSO.