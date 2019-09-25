APNS grieved over Niloufer Patel’s demise

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Niloufer Cyrus Patel, Director Circulation and Coordination, Dawn.

Ms. Patel who joined Dawn in 1983, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Karachi, after a recent illness. She had always been a strong supporter of the APNS and served APNS on its sub-committee on distribution, wholesale and retail marketing as vice chairperson for many terms. Presently, she was the chairperson of the committee. The APNS has offered condolence in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.