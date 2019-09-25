Alleged ‘Karo Kari’ claims three more lives

SUKKUR: An incident of alleged ‘Karo Kari’ claimed two lives in the village Khalid Umar Khoso in Kubo Saeed Khan, when an accused Moor Sial shot dead his sister-in-law Hakim Zadi and her alleged paramour Ghulam Nabi Sial.

The accused after killing the couple fled from the spot. The police shifted the bodies to a Larkana hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said accused Najaf Solangi fired to kill his wife Anwar Khatoon at Hingorja in Khairpur over the tradition of Karo Kari. Meanwhile, the body of missing person, Gul Muhammad Mazari was recovered from an abandoned place near Kashmore. Also, the body of the Bisharat Solangi was recovered from a banana orchard.