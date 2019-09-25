close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Alleged ‘Karo Kari’ claims three more lives

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

SUKKUR: An incident of alleged ‘Karo Kari’ claimed two lives in the village Khalid Umar Khoso in Kubo Saeed Khan, when an accused Moor Sial shot dead his sister-in-law Hakim Zadi and her alleged paramour Ghulam Nabi Sial.

The accused after killing the couple fled from the spot. The police shifted the bodies to a Larkana hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reports said accused Najaf Solangi fired to kill his wife Anwar Khatoon at Hingorja in Khairpur over the tradition of Karo Kari. Meanwhile, the body of missing person, Gul Muhammad Mazari was recovered from an abandoned place near Kashmore. Also, the body of the Bisharat Solangi was recovered from a banana orchard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan