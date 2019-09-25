close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
NAB searches Khursheed Shah’s house, finds nothing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur along with a civil judge and a judicial magistrate conducted a search of Khursheed Shah’s house No 176, Block B, Professors’ Cooperative Housing Society, Sukkur, on Tuesday.

The NAB searched the entire house and prepared a site search memo, which they also handed over to Syed Farrukh Shah, son of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah. The bureau team found nothing during the search of Shah’s house.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Khursheed Shah’s house after the NAB team left. PPP MPA Syed Awais Shah and Syed Farrukh Shah briefed Bilawal about the NAB’s action, adding that hundreds of PPP workers thronged the house when the NAB team reached to search the house.

While addressing the party workers at the residence of Syed Khursheed Shah in Sukkur, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari indirectly said that you have arrested PPP’s senior leader because he openly criticised the puppet government of Imran Khan. He said PPP workers are not afraid of accountability as well as any arrest, adding that they had sent away army dictators, including Gen Musharraf and Gen Zia. Bilawal announced a long march towards Islamabad in January if ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be sent home through the democratic way. He said PPP’s strategy to protest against the government is different from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s policy to agitate against the incumbent government but their aims are the same i.e. to send the puppet prime minister to home. The PPP chairman said his party would support Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Islamabad’s march but could not attend the sit-in. He said there was a different law for the members of the opposition that is to arrest them first and then to investigate.

