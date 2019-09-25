Nimrita’s final autopsy reveals no symptom of intoxication

SUKKUR: The autopsy report of Nimrita has revealed there is no symptom of poisonous or addictive substance in the body of the alleged suicide victim. A medical expert said that the Larkana Police had dispatched saliva of suicide victim for test, while the laboratory recommended a forensic test to determine if there was any evidence of intoxication in the body. The police would release the final post mortem report that would determine intoxication. The chemical examiners, Dr Hassan Abro and Manzoor Banggo said the lab test revealed that there was no symptom of poisoning or intoxication at the time of Nimrita’s death or six hours before.

Meanwhile, Mehran Abro, the alleged beau of Nimrita, told the police during investigation that he refused to marry Nimirta because intra-religious wedding may have an uncertain future as his parents were not in favour of it. He said he and Nimrita had purchased some gifts from Karachi using her ATM card and mostly he kept her ATM card.