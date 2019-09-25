Dengue fever claims another life at Pindi’s allied hospital

Rawalpindi: The much intense and almost completely out of control dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country has claimed another life here at the Holy Family Hospital taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the infection at the allied hospitals in town to five.

To date, the infection has claimed three lives at HFH and two lives at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. All the five deaths due to dengue fever have been reported in last two-and-a-half weeks and have caused a great panic among the admitted patients and their attendants along with residents in town.

The dengue fever outbreak has been getting more and more intense as in last 48 hours, the allied hospitals received some 400 new confirmed patients of the infection at an average of 200 patients per day.

The intensity of the outbreak can be gauged from the fact that as many as 93 patients have been added to the pool of admitted patients at the allied hospitals in two days taking the total number of admitted patients at the allied hospitals on Tuesday to 780. In last 24 hours, the allied hospitals have tested as many as 191 patients positive for the infection while results in 240 cases are being awaited.

To date, the allied hospitals have tested 3960 patients positive for dengue fever in all and the number is consistently on the rise. It is important to mention here that the first confirmed case of dengue fever in the region was reported on July 2 this year and till September 3, there were 923 confirmed cases registered with the allied hospitals. However in last three weeks, nearly 3000 confirmed patients reached allied hospitals and the infection claimed five lives.

On Tuesday, the chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar visited BBH to monitor the situation regarding dengue fever outbreak. He was accompanied by federal minister for railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and local politicians.

The CM visited dengue fever ward at the hospital and assured the administration of the allied hospitals that he would take all possible measures for clinical management of dengue fever patients. He said it is time to fight against dengue and not to fear from it.

It is important that almost every day, some of the politicians or top officials from the Punjab government have been visiting allied hospitals in Rawalpindi for at least last three weeks to assess or review the situation regarding dengue fever spread and management of patients but so far, the intensity of outbreak hints that the government authorities have failed to control spread of the infection.