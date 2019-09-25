Formation of health bodies in KP rejected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday rejected the proposed formation of the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying wrong policies of the provincial government was damaging the health sector.
Speaking at a news conference here, acting chairman of the alliance, Dr Alamgir and Dr Zubair announced that the doctors would observe strike in all the government hospitals and close the OPD services from today. They said only emergency cover would be provided to the patients. The doctors opposed the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying it was the first step to privatise government hospitals.
