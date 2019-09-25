close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Formation of health bodies in KP rejected

National

September 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Grand Health Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday rejected the proposed formation of the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying wrong policies of the provincial government was damaging the health sector.

Speaking at a news conference here, acting chairman of the alliance, Dr Alamgir and Dr Zubair announced that the doctors would observe strike in all the government hospitals and close the OPD services from today. They said only emergency cover would be provided to the patients. The doctors opposed the District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, saying it was the first step to privatise government hospitals.

