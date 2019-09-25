Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media Monday with a tweet mocking an impassioned speech made by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg at the UN climate summit in New York.

Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words "how dare you" four times. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones," she said. "People are suffering. People are dying."

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" climate-skeptic Trump tweeted a few hours later, alongside a clip of the speech. The trolling of the teen activist racked up more than 16,000 responses in three hours, many of them attacking the US president.