Khursheed Shah’s wives obtain pre-arrest bail in NAB case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted protective pre-arrest bail to two wives and frontmen of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in the National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry pertaining to assets beyond income.

Bibi Talat, Bibi Gul Naz, Pahlaj Mal and Aijaz Ali Baloch approached the Sindh High Court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail in the NAB inquiry against former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under NAB custody.

NAB alleged that Aijaz Ali Baloch is the frontman of Khursheed Shah.Meanwhile, SHC has restrained NAB from arresting former MNA and adviser to CM Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in NAB investigation about alleged corruption in Jacobabad highway and Education Works department.

The court also granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League (F) MPA Saeed Khan Nizamani in NAB inquiry in a land conversion case. The petitioner submitted that he was being investigated by the NAB in inquiry against Ali Nawaz Nizamani.