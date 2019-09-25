Saudi Arabia terms biometric enrollment must for Umra pilgrims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a circular stating that pilgrims in countries with Biometric enrollment centres for Haj and Umrah, such as Pakistan, must complete the mandatory biometric registration locally after obtaining Haj or Umrah visa. The circular has recommended registering biometric information before arriving at the entry ports of the Kingdom to save waiting time at the airports and to facilitate a smooth entrance to KSA. Recently, the Kingdom reported that hundreds of visitors to the country were rejected an entry and sent back from the airport due to not following the correct visa procedures.
