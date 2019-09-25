Suspension of parliament unlawful: British SC decision rocks Boris Johnson

LONDON: Britain’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a momentous defeat that sparked calls for him to resign. The ruling is a huge blow to Johnson’s authority and casts further doubt on his vow to leave the European Union on October 31 even without a deal with Brussels.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, immediately announced that MPs would reconvene on Wednesday morning. The Conservative leader, who is currently in New York, told British media he "strongly disagreed" with the decision but would respect it.

Delivering the unanimous verdict of 11 judges, Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said: "The decision to advise Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth II) to prorogue was unlawful". She said this was "because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions". As a result, the suspension was "void and of no effect", Hale said, adding: "Parliament has not been prorogued."

A small group of protesters outside the court hailed the decision, with one, Gareth Daniels, telling AFP: "This is a great day for democracy." “Johnson should resign',' said Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour party, leading calls for the prime minister to step down.

Three years after the 2016 referendum, he insists Britain must leave the EUnext month in all circumstances. But lawmakers fear the disruptive impact of leaving without a deal, which the government itself has admitted could cause food and medicine shortages, and civil unrest.

In the week between returning from their summer holiday and prorogation on September 10, MPs passed a law aiming to stop "no deal". The law obliges Johnson to ask to delay Brexit by three months if he has not agreed a divorce deal by an EU summit on October 17 and 18.

Johnson said on Tuesday that he hoped he can agree new exit terms to replace those struck by his predecessor Theresa May, which was rejected by MPs. But EU leaders are not as hopeful, accusing London of failing to come up with serious alternatives to the current agreement.

Boris Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal. "The obvious thing to do is call an election.