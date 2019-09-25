Man United post record revenue of £627 million

LONDON: Manchester United announced record revenues of £627 million ($780 million) on Tuesday as the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward moved to reassure fans his priority remains on the pitch.

United have won just two of their last 11 Premier League games stretching back to last season, which saw them miss out on this season’s Champions League. The loss of income from Europe’s premier club competition will be felt in next year’s figures with United expecting a drop in revenue to between £560 and £580 million.

United made just three summer signings in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James and have already found themselves short up front early in the campaign after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave for Inter Milan.