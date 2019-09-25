‘Pakistan not likely to back Khanna for ITF president’s slot’

KARACHI: Pakistan is not likely to vote for India’s Anil Khanna for the president’s slot of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Friday.

The ITF is holding a conference and its Annual General Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal from September 25-27. The election for the positions of ITF president and Board of Directors for the term 2019-2023 will be held on September 27.

Four candidates are running for the office of president – David Haggerty (the incumbent, of USA), Ivo Kaderka (Czech Republic), Anil Khanna (India) and David Miley (Ireland), while there are 32 candidates for the Board of Directors.

“Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan is going to attend the AGM and he will not vote for Anil,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’. The source added that Pakistan is very likely to vote for David Miley as the PTF assured him of its support during his visit to Pakistan in August.

Miley, who has served the ITF as director for almost two decades, is one of the strongest contenders in the election. He held talks with Salim in Islamabad besides visiting the PTF Complex and other adjacent tennis facilities.

“Pakistan voted for Anil Khanna in 2015 for the same slot,” said the source. Anil, who is also ITF vice-president, lost to Haggerty in the 2015 election by eight votes. The source said that Anil let Pakistan down by not fulfilling his promise of bringing the Davis Cup back to the country. “Instead, he snatched away our Davis Cup tie at home by stopping his team from coming to Pakistan in September. It was a stab in the back,” said the source.

It is worth mentioning here that All India Tennis Association (AITA) had submitted a request to the ITF to switch the venue (Islamabad) of Davis Cup tie because of escalating diplomatic tension between Pakistan and India. The ITF’s team then visited Pakistan and stated that it was satisfied with the security arrangements in Islamabad for the tie scheduled for September 14 and 15. The international body later postponed India’s first visit to Pakistan in the competition since 1964 and moved it to November 29 and 30.