Zampa won’t ‘change too much’ despite WC disappointment

SYDNEY: Adam Zampa, the Australia leg-spinner, is keen to put his poor return at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 behind him, and begin the Australian domestic season with a fresh mind.

Zampa had a decent build-up to the event, claiming 19 wickets in 13 games, including a career-best 4/43. However, his form dwindled in the World Cup, as he took just five wickets in four games at 47.20, three of which came in Australia’s tournament opener against Afghanistan.

“I suppose the way the World Cup went, people expected the leg-spinners to have a different tournament to what they did,” he told cricket.com.au ahead of his first appearance in the 2019 domestic one-day cup.

Zampa is now ready to bring his best to the fore in the domestic season. The 27-year-old has faith in his process, and will not be aiming to “change too much” of his approach in the upcoming games.

“I’m pretty consistent, so I’m going to keep it pretty simple and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “I’m not going to change too much. I’ve had a really good few years in one-day cricket, particularly at the domestic level.”