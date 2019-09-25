Medals galore for Navy at CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Navy started brilliantly to take early lead in the 5th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, PNS Bahudar here on Tuesday.

In the men’s 50 meter Prone Rifle event, M Usman and Zeeshan Shakir of Navy-B won gold and silver medals, respectively, while PAF’s Shahid took bronze. In women’s category, Nazish Khan and Nadia Saeed of Navy-B won gold and bronze, respectively. Sara Saleem of Navy-A took silver.

In the men’s team category, Navy-B won gold and Navy-A won silver medal, while PAF took bronze. In the women’s team category, Navy-B won gold, Navy-A grabbed silver and WAPDA took bronze.

In the men’s 10 meter Air Pistol event, Kaleemullah Khan of PAF won gold, while Umer Ahmed and Uzair Ahmed of Navy-A won silver and bronze, respectively. In the women’s category, Mehwish Farhan and Ayesha Javed of Navy-A won gold and bronze, while Fatima Azim of Navy-A grabbed silver.

In the men’s team category, Navy-A won gold, Navy-B won bronze, while PAF took silver. In the women’s team category, Navy-A and Navy-B won gold and silver, respectively. WAPDA claimed bronze.

In the men’s trap event, Sindh’s Usman Sadiq and Bilal Yaqoob won gold and silver, respectively, while Aminullah of Navy-B took bronze. In the team category, Sindh claimed gold, while silver and bronze went to Navy-B and Navy-A, respectively.

After day two, Navy lead the table with 35 medals (13 gold, 11 silver, 11 bronze), while Sindh with three medals (two gold, one silver) are second. PAF are third with five medals (one gold, three silver, one bronze). A total of 24 events are being contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories for men, women and youth on different ranges.