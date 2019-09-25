close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Eight babies die in Algerian hospital fire

World

ALGIERS: Eight babies were killed when a fire ripped through a maternity hospital in eastern Algeria before dawn on Tuesday, emergency services said. "We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff" after the 3:50 am (0250 GMT) fire in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of Algiers, spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui said.

