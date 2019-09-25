Saudi cabinet asks world to put a limit on Iran’s ‘aggressive behaviour’

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom’s call for the international community “to put a limit” to what it described as Iran’s aggressive behavior and “sabotage acts”, the state Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to a British wire service, the world’s top oil exporter has said preliminary indications show Iran was to blame for the Sept 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, rejecting a claim of responsibility by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. Tehran denies involvement. SPA quoted King Salman as saying at the cabinet meeting that the attack represented a “dangerous escalation”.