Oceans, climate report approved after all-night standoff: Greta Thunberg files UN complaint against five countries

UNITED NATIONS / MONOCO: After global street protests demanding action on climate change, Greta Thunberg and 15 other young activists on Monday filed a complaint at the UN against five countries for not doing enough to ward off global warming.

The complaint accused Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of failing to uphold their obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed 30 years ago.

The complaint, filed by the 16-year-old Swedish activist and 15 other petitioners from 12 different countries and aged between eight and 17, accused the five countries of violating children’s rights by failing to take adequate and timely action against climate change.

It was filed after Thunberg delivered a searing attack on world leaders for their slow response to climate change at a special session kicking off the UN General Assembly in New York. Every member of the United Nations except the United States has ratified the convention to protect the health and rights of children.

Monday’s complaint focuses on a little-known "optional protocol" that came into effect in 2014 that allows children to file a complaint to the Committee on the Rights of the Child if they feel their rights are being denied.

The committee is then meant to investigate the charges before making recommendations to the countries concerned on how they can fix the issue. The 16 young people were backed by the legal firm Hausfeld LLP and Earthjustice, an environmental law group.

Lawyer Michael Hausfeld said that while the committee’s recommendations are not legally binding, the 44 countries that ratified the protocol pledged to respect them. He said he hoped the recommendations would be made in the coming 12 months.

The five countries named in the complaint are among the 44 that ratified the protocol and are also among the top global polluters, as well as being members of the G20 group of leading global economies.

The largest polluters in the world -- the United States, China and India -- did not ratify the protocol. Countries like France and Germany may have recently begun working to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, but have also played a large role historically in polluting the atmosphere, the law firm argued.

Meanwhile, a major report detailing the dire impact of global warming on oceans and Earth’s frozen zones was approved by the UN’s 195-nation climate science body Tuesday after an all-night standoff with Saudi Arabia over wording.

"Gavelled! The IPCC Special Report on the #Ocean and #Cryosphere is approved!", Jean-Pierre Gattuso, a French scientist and one of the report many authors, tweeted at the end of the five-day talks.

The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) confirmed with a tweet of its own and will unveil an executive summary on Wednesday.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia held up adoption of the Summary for Policy Makers -- 30-odd pages, vetted line-by-line -- by challenging another landmark UN assessment that highlights the need to slash carbon emissions caused by burning fossil fuels, multiple sources told AFP.

At issue is what might have been a routine reference to the October 2018 IPCC report on the feasibility of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. That assessment detailed the stark consequences for humanity of piercing that threshold, and the need to rapidly draw down the use of fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has consistently raised similar objections to IPCC reports in the past. "It really seems like Saudi Arabia only came to this meeting to block any language on 1.5C," a participant in the Monaco meeting told AFP.

Global warming and pollution caused by humanity’s carbon-heavy footprint are ravaging Earth’s oceans and icy regions in ways that could unleash misery on a global scale, the IPCC report is set to conclude.

Observed and projected impacts include vanishing glaciers and expanding marine heatwaves, irreversible sea level rise that could eventually displace hundreds of millions of people, according to a draft seen by AFP.

Under the IPCC’s consensus rules, all countries must sign off on the language of the executive summary, which is designed to provide leaders with objective, science-based information.

The draft phrasing seen by AFP to which the Saudis objected -- "This assessment reinforces findings in IPCC Special Report on 1.5 C" -- was removed. The 2015 Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at "well below" 2 C, and 1.5 C if possible.