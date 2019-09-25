Thank you, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in September and October 2019 to play three one-day international and three T20 international matches against the Pakistan cricket team.

Unfortunately, for a long time international cricket was banned in Pakistan but now due to Sri Lanka it is being revived. It is really great for the Pakistan cricket team to play in its own country. I would like to thank the Sri Lankan cricket board for being supportive. And it is hoped that more and more teams will come to Pakistan.

Hammal Khan

Turbat