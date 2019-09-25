close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Self-reliance?

Newspost

 
September 25, 2019

This refers to the news item ‘Govt invites financial advisers for euro bonds, sukuk’ (Sep 24). Can someone tell me how loans and borrowings being taken right and left can turn around the economy? It seems that the government’s economic team engaged at fat salaries does not have the faintest idea of the basic principle of economics, which is is self reliance – make, create and innovate – using local talent and resources.

The economic prescriptions remain frozen in time.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi

