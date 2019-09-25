Dengue in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Punjab. The death toll from the virus has now risen to seven while the total number of patients has reached 2,286 in Punjab. It is appreciable that the government of Punjab has now decided to control the virus before it gets out of control forever.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
Dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Punjab. The death toll from the virus has now risen to seven while the total number of patients has reached 2,286 in Punjab. It is appreciable that the government of Punjab has now decided to control the virus before it gets out of control forever.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech