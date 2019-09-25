close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 25, 2019

Dengue in Punjab

Newspost

 
September 25, 2019

Dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Punjab. The death toll from the virus has now risen to seven while the total number of patients has reached 2,286 in Punjab. It is appreciable that the government of Punjab has now decided to control the virus before it gets out of control forever.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost