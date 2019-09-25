close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Inflated property tax

Newspost

 
September 25, 2019

The inflated property tax bills, showing an increase of more than 150 percent, with Issue Date of August 5, 2019 and payable by September 30, 2019 were delivered by the CDA on September 23, 2019. Neither the abnormal increase in amount nor the delay in distribution of bills were notified to the residents of Islamabad by the CDA.

It is beyond comprehension why the abnormal increase and why such a short time given to pay the bills. Let it be known to the CDA that the abnormal increase without any justification is not acceptable to the residents of Islamabad who are already suffering under the burden of inflation and price hikes. It is advised that not only sufficient time be given for payment but the increase may also restricted to the magnitude of inflation.

Muhammad Younas Qamar

Islamabad

