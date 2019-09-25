close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

On Trump

Newspost

 
September 25, 2019

Trump's tenure appears to be full of lies and backtracking against anybody who says any thing against or even differs from Trump. From the start of his campaign, it has been a dirty one; description of women in a manner which cannot be even repeated or described here, speaking against immigrants/Muslims/minorities, speaking in favour of racially-biased organisations etc. Even negative tactics to win the elections failed to get him majority of popular vote with Hillary Clinton getting three million more votes. It was only the typical election rules of the US which made him successful.

His offer to negotiate between Pakistan and India regarding the Kashmir issue is the latest example of dodging, bluffing and lying. My appeal to the US: please do not repeat the mistake of giving him another term. He does not behave like a US president.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi

