Bring back Pak

The Pakistan Steel Mills got commissioned in 1973 and was inaugurated in 1985. Due to some scam cases, Pakistan Steel went into a loss of Rs9.3 billion by 1999-2000. The government took action to reform the mills. Luckily, in 2005 all losses were recovered and the mills made an outstanding turnaround with a profit of about Rs 4.9 billion.

On April 11, 2005 the government decided to privatize Pakistan Steel, but the then CJ Iftekhar Chaudhry called off the process. Pakistan Steel went into loss again, which reached Rs118.5 billion and was shut down. It has still not been brought into action. About 25,000 employees have remained unemployed, more worryingly they did not receive their five months' worth salary. I request the concerned authorities to take action about the issue and remove the controversy of making the steel mills private or government; select the one that will be good for employees and for the public.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi