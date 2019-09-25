close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Man dies after falling off building

Karachi

A man died after falling off the third floor of a residential building in P&T Colony, said Korangi Industrial Area police officials on Tuesday.

The man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Abdul Hakeem, son of Shaikh Sami, was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. Citing the findings of the initial investigation, the police said the man had apparently committed suicide over hitherto unknown reasons, adding that the officials were trying to ascertain the facts.

