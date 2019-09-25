PTI asks KE to promptly pay compensation to families of electrocution victims

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on Tuesday visited the K-Electric Head Office for a meeting with senior officials, demanding of them to pay compensation immediately for deaths caused by electrification to the victims’ families.

The delegation comprised National Assembly members Aftab Siddiqui and Aftab Jahangir, and provincial assembly members Khurram Sherzaman and Shahzad Qureshi. Other PTL leaders Taqir Ahmed, Arshad Iftikhar, Ahsan Anis, Wahid Asghar and Zahra Mehdi accompanied them.

After the meeting with, the PTI delegation spoke to a press conference in front of K-Electric building, where MNA Siddiqui expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the K-Electric. He said that in the past eleven years, the company could not improve its performance to a satisfactory level, nor did it make any investment in the city. “Long periods of load-shedding in extreme heat are unbearable for citizens,” he said.

Siddiqui said when Nepra in its investigation had blamed most of the electrification deaths of civilians on the K-Electric, why their relatives had not yet been paid compensation. MPA Sherzaman said K-Electric should install streetlights to eliminate the darkness from the city, and for this purpose, the power utility would tell us the costs and requirements. The KE officials assured the delegation that it would address load-shedding and other complaints.