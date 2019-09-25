Dara Zafar retains general secretary’s slot of The News union

The News employees elected Dara Zafar as general secretary of their union in a ballot on Monday. He has been elected for the second consecutive time as the general secretary for The News International Employees Union (CBA).

The Election 2019-2021 was held at The News International’s Karachi office on September 23, 2019. Zafar won the election with a big margin by securing 76 votes out of a total of 114 votes.

Ninety-five votes were cast, of which senior reporter M. Waqar Bhatti, who was contesting the election for the post of general secretary, secured 17 votes, while two votes were rejected.

Khurram Mehmood was the chairman of the election committee, and Jamil Ahmed was the member. Over 90 percent of the voters cast their votes during the polling that lasted from 3pm to 9pm.

The election was held only for the seat of general secretary, as all other candidates were elected unopposed. Saeed Mohiuddin is now president of the union, Irfan Khan Ghauri vice-president, Shahid Hussain Shah Syed joint secretary and Raziuddin Babar finance secretary. Fareeduddin, Faraz Khan, Imran-uz-Zaman, Muhammad Asifuddin, Muhammad Sadiq Hussain, Shaukat Iqbal and Syed Ather Abbas Zaidi are the executive members.

Secretary General APNEC Shakil Yamin Kanga, Secretary Information Fawad Mehmood, Jang Publications Employees Union (CBA) President Rafiq Bashir, Javed Press and Modern Graphics President Muhammad Iqbal Khan, General Secretary Rana Muhammad Yousuf and others congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of The News International’s union.