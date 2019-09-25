NAB team fails to open locker in latest raid on ex-DG parks’ residence

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi and Karachi chapters returned empty-handed as they failed to open a locker during a raid on the residence of Liaquat Qaimkhani, a former DG parks of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in Karachi on Tuesday.

NAB officials raided the house once again, but they did not find anything as they failed to open the locker despite the passage of six hours. A source privy to the matter told that the locker was made of concrete and iron and would be opened with the help of Qaimkhani’s brother.

The former parks DG is currently in the custody of the anti-corruption watchdog for 14 days. He was presented before an accountability court in Islamabad in relation to the remand on Monday.

Qaimkhani had been arrested last week by a NAB team in Karachi. He is accused of illegally allotting land in Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim. That land was then used to construct a high-rise. Bagh Ibne Qasim is a public park in Karachi’s Clifton area.

Qaimkhani is also facing charges of involvement in setting up 71 ghost parks in Karachi over a period of 20 years. He also allegedly registered fake companies for carrying out repairs and maintenance in the ghost parks, revealed officials from NAB.

The luxury items seized from the residence of Qaimkhani during last week’s swoop were estimated to e worth Rs10 billion, while jewelry items seized from the house were worth Rs150 million.