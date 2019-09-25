Singapore firm to invest $10mln

KARACHI: A Singapore-based leading Series A & B venture capital firm, Patamar Capital, has intended to invest at least $10 million in Pakistani companies in the next few years, a statement said on Tuesday.

Patamar Capital and SEED Ventures, a leading impact investor and ecosystem development organisation committed to enhancing the impact and entrepreneurial landscape of developing economies, have joined hands by signing a partnership agreement, it added. Patamar is currently invested in a portfolio of early stage companies across South Asia and South East Asia out of multiple funds.