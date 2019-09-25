KCCI office-bearers elected

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) notified that all three candidates for the post of office-bearers from the Businessmen Group (BMG), namely Agha Shahab Khan, Arshad Islam and Shahid Ismail have been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively, for the year 2019/20, a statement said on Tuesday.

BMG Chairman and KCCI former president Siraj Kassam Teli thanked the business and industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on BMG policies, it added. Teli said, “BMG has been winning all the elections without losing a single seat for the last 22 years and after terribly defeating the opponents in the last year’s election with double the votes, BMGIANs have been blessed with yet another unopposed victory.”