Khareed Technologies wins award

ISLAMABAD: Khareed Technologies, a provider of cloud-based enterprise e-procurement and spend management software, was awarded the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Achievement Award for Emerging Enterprises 2019 for its outstanding achievement and innovation in the arena of business technology solutions, a statement said on Tuesday.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi presented the trophy to Khareed CEO Haroon Sethi at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, it added. The Emerging Enterprises Award is given on the basis of exceptional performance and innovation by a new economy company, and factors in employment created, revenue generated, and taxes paid.