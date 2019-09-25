Gold unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices remained unchanged in the local market on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs87,900/tola. Similarly, rates of 10 grams gold also remained unchanged at Rs75,360.
In the international market, prices slightly went up by $1 to $1,521/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
