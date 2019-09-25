Cloudasset honoured

KARACHI: Finland-based technology innovator Cloudasset has been awarded the most number of awards per company in the Worldline e-payments challenge this year including the grand prix special prize.

Worldline, the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry, hosted a three-day hackathon from 17 to 19 September in Germany.

The challenge presented an outstanding opportunity to co-create the future of payments with some 150 participants from fintech start-ups, Worldline experts and leading enterprises across Europe. Top 26 Europe-based fintechs were selected.

The finalists were given a unique opportunity to engage and innovate the next chapter of the e-payments arena currently taking shape. P3 platform, Cloudasset’s digital payment platform, won the award for the ‘in-store instant cards issuing in-app’ challenge set by BNP Paribas, for a co-branded app allowing instant credit card issuing. Combined with a mega retailer’s loyalty program schemes and Cloudasset’s mWallet, the solution delivers a new technological edge to consumers and businesses around Europe. P3 also won the award in the ‘try now buy later’ challenge set by E5-mode, a fashion retailer looking to offer more to its customers by providing them a carefree consumer experience during their in-store and online buying process.

On top of the two category wins, the organisers also presented Cloudasset a Grand Prix

special prize for overall performance and future potential. “We were delighted to have been chosen to participate in the Worldline challenge, Hasan Malik, CEO of Cloudasset said in a statement.

“The team worked extremely hard and we are very happy that our efforts met with such success. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Worldline for the company's growth and globalization effort.”

The hackathon consisted of 16 customer challenges from different industries and markets. Each Fintech could participate in a maximum of three challenges, with the challenge setting customer and jury deciding the winner in each challenge.