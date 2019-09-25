Rupee stays flat

The rupee was little changed in a dull trading session on Tuesday due to routine dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said.

The rupee closed at 156.15 against the greenback, compared with Monday’s closing of 156.16 in the interbank market. However, the rupee managed to post marginal gains in the open market, as it ended at 156.25 against the dollar, compared with 156.30 in the previous session.

“The currency saw a range-bound trading during the day,” a forex dealer said, adding: “There was no pressure from the import payments.” Dealers expect the rupee to trade in the range of 156.10 and 156.30 against the dollar this week.

Investors were optimistic on the reports of issuing sovereign bonds by the government to bolster the foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan’s finance ministry has started the process of floating Eurobond and Sukuk worth $2 billion for five-year and 10-year periods.

The current account deficit went down sharply by 55 percent to $1.292 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves also increased $138 million to $8.60 billion as of September 13.