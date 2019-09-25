Sindh to put four coal blocks for international bidding

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday decided to open four new blocks in Thar coalfield for international bidding to increase mining from the coal reserves.

Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh took the decision during a meeting of Sindh Coal Authority. The meeting approved international bidding for four new blocks in Thar coalfield. It was decided to immediately start coal mining from the new blocks.

Provincial Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed, Sindh Coal Authority Director General Khadim Hussain, Sindh Planning and Development Board Chairperson Naheed Shah, Additional Finance Secretary Iffat Malik, and provincial lawmakers attended the meeting.

Energy secretary informed the meeting that Saudi Arab expressed interest to invest in a project to convert Thar coal into gas and use the fuel for making fertiliser. “We, along with the federal government, are currently negotiating the project with Saudi government,” he said.

While the potential reserves of the new blocks were not disclosed, the field is estimated to hold coal reserves of 175 billion tons, which is 50 billion tons of oil-equivalent – more than Saudi Arabia and Iran oil deposits.

Currently, mining on Thar block-II is underway. Engro and a Chinese company are mining the cheap source of power generation, while another project is also underway to set up mine-mouth power plant.

In April, the first-ever Thar-based lignite coal power plant of 660 megawatts started production under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is one of early harvest projects under the $60 billion CPEC framework. The provincial government decided to expedite mining activities and extract 3.8 million tons of coal for two new power plants.

The finance ministry said the share of coal in energy mix has remained in single digit percentages over the last two decades. “However, the FY2018 has recorded a high of 12.7 percent coal consumption in the energy mix,” it said in a report. Reliance on gas reduced to 34.6 percent in FY2018. This reduction of share in the energy mix was somewhat attributed to declining natural gas reserves as well as restricted consumption of gas in the transport industry and the induction of liquefied natural gas since 2015.

The Sindh Coal Authority’s meeting was further told that the Civil Aviation Authority licenced the authority to operate Mai Bakhtawar Airport (formerly Islamkot International Airport) located near Mithi. It was decided to outsource the airport operation to a company through open bidding. The operation is to be run under private-public partnership mode.