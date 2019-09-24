close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Three booked in housing society scam

National

September 24, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday booked three accused in a housing society scam.

Sources said that accused Sanaullah Butt with collaboration of Narowal municipal committee former chairman of Syed Azharul Hassan and Muhammad Azam Khan established Green City Housing Scheme in Narowal.

The accused persons neither completed the development work in the society nor got the land in their names, which caused a huge loss to the government exchequer.

The accused persons also sold the lands announced for mosques and parks. After receiving the complaints from the public, the ACE started investigation and in the light of inquiry reports, a case has been registered against the accused.

GANG BUSTED: Satellite Town police on Monday arrested five members of a dacoit gang.

The police raided and arrested Yousaf, Qasim, Sohaib, Adeel and Attique and recovered booty and illegal arms from them.

