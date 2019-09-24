close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Court orders arrest of 3 cops

National

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Juge Arshad Mehmood Basra on Monday ordered arrest of three investigation officers of Madina Town, Millat Town and Gulberg police, besides attaching their salaries for defying court orders in some under trial criminal cases. The court also directed the CPO to produce the accused cops before the court on September 26 and 27 respectively.

