Protest against torture of students

JHANG: Residents of Kharora Baqir village on Monday staged a demonstration against vagabonds who were involved in torturing and threatening students of Government Girls High School Khewa. The parents of the affected girls gathered in front of the DPO Office and said that some vagabonds of their area were continuously teasing their daughters when they go to their school. Later, DPO Attaur Rehman held talks with the protesters and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.