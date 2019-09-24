Five die, 13 injured in road accident near Kallar Kahar

CHAKWAL: Five passengers lost their lives and another 13 sustained critical wounds on Monday when a trailer rammed into a passenger bus on motorway near Kallar Kahar. Reportedly, the trailer was on way from Islamabad when it went out of control due to failure of breaks and ploughed through centre barrier and hit the bus that was going to Pindi Ghaib from Sargodha. As a result, five people were killed and 13 others were injured.