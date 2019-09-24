Theses website issue: PU launches inquiry against lecturer

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) administration has launched an inquiry against one of the faculty members from the College of Art and Design (CAD) for allegedly forcing students to upload theses for evaluation on a paid website, which was reportedly created by him.

The university administration came to know about the scam through an anonymous letter, written to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, who directed the CAD administration to stop students from uploading their theses immediately and look into the issue. Sources said following initial probe, the VC ordered a detailed inquiry to unearth the facts. The Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students of the college, through an anonymous letter, had alleged that lecturer M Ahsan Bilal was forcing them to upload their theses to a paid website. The teacher pretended that it was an international website for evaluation of theses. The students alleged that the account registration fee was US$40, along with processing fee, which they were supposed to pay through a local mobile phone pay company.

The BFA students alleged that the said teacher had previously collected Rs3,000 from each student as participation fee in an international poster competition, which never took place.

The sources said the CAD administration has, meanwhile, barred the lecturer from teaching till the inquiry is completed.

Lecturer Ahsan Bilal was not available for comments. However, the PU spokesperson, Khurram Shahzad, said the VC had ordered an inquiry to bring facts to light. He said a complaint was received against the teacher from the college students.