Class six student tortured by school principal

OKARA: A class six student was allegedly tortured by the principal of a private school for not washing utensils being used by him at Hujra Shah Muqeem on Monday. Accused principal Noor Mirza Khan ordered Shamil Abbas to wash utensils used by him. The student requested him that he had to study for test. To it, the principal in a fit of rage allegedly beat and tortured the boy. He also allegedly broke nose of Shamil’s elder brother when he came to complain. Both the injured boys were rushed to a hospital. Police have registered a case.

POISONED TO DEATH: A 16-years-old boy was poisoned to death over a minor issue at 3/SP village on Monday. Sharifan Bibi, widow of Muhammad Ashraf, and her son Talib Hussain, quarrelled with accused Mushtaq and Rashid some days ago. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly poisoned Talib Hussain to death.

Two abducted girls recovered: Two abducted minor girls were recovered by the police on Monday.

Seven-year-old Maryam Bibi of 40/3R village was abducted allegedly by accused Khizar Hayat about three months ago.

The accused wanted to marry a relative of the minor girl, but on refusal he allegedly abducted the minor girl and took her to Karachi.

A case was registered against him in the Sadar police station. Later, the accused came to Khanewal with the girl. The police by utilising the scientific technology arrested Khizar Hayat from Khanewal and recovered the girl. In another case, class 8 student Alisha was abducted from Basirpur a week ago. Her father Muhammad Ahmad got a case registered in the concerned police station. Later, the police arrested the kidnapper from a bus stand and recovered the girl.