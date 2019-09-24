Presidential references

SC resumes hearing into Qazi Faez’s petition today

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will resume today (Tuesday) hearing into petitions challenging the presidential references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties in their wealth statements.

A full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume hearing into petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa as well as various bar associations and bar councils today (Tuesday) at 12 noon.

Other members of the full court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

On September 20, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa constituted a full court for hearing petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and various bar councils and associations. Munir A Malik, former attorney general and counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa the other day however had sought general adjournment for two weeks due to his illness.

Mr Malik had filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking two-week general adjournment as he on September 17 after appearing before the larger bench suffered a heart attack and he was shifted to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit and had angioplasty with two stents. The Registrar Office of the apex court the other day however, in a letter dispatched to Munir A Malik had intimated that his application had been allowed with subject to the condition that this general adjournment would not apply to date by court cases as well as cases fixed before larger/special bench if constituted during this period.

As the full court is resuming today (Monday) hearing into the matter, the court may ask counsels for other petitioners to commence their

arguments. Apart from Justice Qazi Faez Isa, various bar associations and bar councils have also challenged the presidential references.