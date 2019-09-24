tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: The lady health visitors (LHVs) on Monday staged a demonstration against non-payment of salaries from the last three months. They were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. They said that they were unable to run their houses due to non-payment of their salaries.
NANKANA SAHIB: The lady health visitors (LHVs) on Monday staged a demonstration against non-payment of salaries from the last three months. They were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. They said that they were unable to run their houses due to non-payment of their salaries.