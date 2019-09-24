close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

LHVs demo

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The lady health visitors (LHVs) on Monday staged a demonstration against non-payment of salaries from the last three months. They were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. They said that they were unable to run their houses due to non-payment of their salaries.

