Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Two killed over water dispute in Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

DIR: Two persons were killed and a woman and a child injured over a water dispute in Maidan Khwar area in Brawal tehsil of Upper Dir district on Monday, police said. They said two rival groups quarrelled over water issue, each group insisted on watering own fields first. The two groups exchanging harsh words and later traded fire. Two persons, one each from both sides, were killed on the spot, police added. The deceased were identified as Tazeemul Haq and Israr. Police said that a woman and a child were injured in the incident as well who were brought to the Brawal hospital for treatment.

