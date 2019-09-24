Growers warn of besieging National Assembly building if demands not met

MULTAN: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has announced staging a demonstration and besieging the National Assembly’s building if their demands are not accepted.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad president Ch Muhammad Anwar said that our demands were aimed at resolving the issues being faced by the growers of the country and development of the agricultural sector, which contributes 18 per cent to the national GDP. The country’s 70pc exports were agriculture-based and among them 67pc were only textile and cotton, he added. Any decline in one million bales of cotton shows reduction of 1pc GDP, he maintained.

He said that the demands, including subsidised power tariff should be restored for agriculture sector, previous prices of fertilisers must be revived, the government should compensate farmers as whitefly and locust swarm had badly hit the cotton crop in Punjab and Sindh and stern action should be taken against those pesticides companies which were supplying spurious and substandard pesticides to the growers.

Ch Anwar said that support price for raw cotton(Phutti) should be as minimum as Rs 5000/40kg, support price for wheat must be announced at the time of sowing while sugarcane prices should be fixed at Rs 300 per40/kg. Ch Anwar alleged that some companies had supplied substandard, non-germinated, uncertified maize seed to farmers consequently they had suffered a huge loss. He said that some people who claimed to be leaders of growers were very active in the government with their vested interests. He stressed the need for evaluating the assets and sources of income of these so-called farmers’ leaders.

He said that in the current budget, 10pc GST was imposed on cotton ginners, which was ultimately transferred to cotton growers and it should be withdrawn immediately. Prices of urea fertiliser had been increased which needs to be corrected, he suggested. He said that Pakistan was a country with least investment on agriculture research in the region.

The government had failed in protecting cotton from unabated pest attacks, he said. The seriousness of the government could be seen in locust control, which was devastating millions of acres as the federal government or provincial governments had not made any allocation for it, he added.

He demanded that cotton should be included in the agriculture emergency programme without any delay. He demanded that 10pc GST on cotton ginners should be withdrawn, fuel adjustment surcharge should be abolished immediately, research allocation for agriculture research should be enhanced to 2pc of agricultural GDP and special allocation for cotton research of Rs 700 million should be made as APTMA was not paying cotton cess. Malik Zulfikar Hussain, Ch Shamim, Abdul Ghafoor Kulachi, Raja Joiya, Mazhar Hussain, Ghulam Rasool, Javed Hussain, Imran Warraich and Abbas Kaliyar were also present.