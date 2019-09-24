Time for world to make India abide by UN charter

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said world powers should move to make the fascist, racist and extremist Indian leadership subservient to the UN charter and international laws.

Addressing a conference here titled “Kashmir Outcry: Un-Wrapping Humanitarian Crisis in Region,” she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitising the international community to the atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), as Modi’s policies were a threat to regional and global peace.

She asserted that the Modi government was challenging regional peace and stability by insulting humanity in the IOK and any wrong move could even put the world peace at stake.

Dr. Awan urged the international community to come forward and play its role in the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the festering Kashmir dispute.

She said Kashmiris were also looking towards the UN General Assembly session whether it would act as a silent spectator on their plight or succeed in jolting the world conscience. Prime Minister Imran Khan, she noted, was exposing the evil and black face of Modi government during his interactions with the world leaders in the United States. She said Kashmir cause was on the priority list of the prime minister. She said during his engagements in the United Nations and his meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines, the prime minister was exposing the real black face of the Indian regime. Dr. Awan said Pakistani people would always stand by their Kashmiri brethren and forcefully present their stance at the international level, making it clear that the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir was that of a body and a soul.

She maintained that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and every Pakistani felt the pain of Kashmiri people facing worst human rights abuses at the hands of over 900,000 Indian troops.

She made it clear that Pakistan would stand by the besieged Kashmiri people at all costs and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

Unfortunately in the past, she pointed out, the Indian narrative of terrorism in the IOK could not be countered by the previous governments and the international community had a disconnect with the real situation of Kashmir.

She said there was need of complete unity and harmony to defeat the evil designs of the hardline Indian government, which had unleashed an unprecedented reign of terror in the IOK on August 5.

She said it was time to set aside all political and personal interests for the sake of national interest.

She called for forging unity to effectively raise the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people and said the government was ready to take along the opposition to meet the challenges on the external front.

Referring indirectly to JUI-Fazl’s planned march on Islamabad, she said those considering to take out a march should dedicate it to the independence of Kashmiri people.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam regretted that innocent Kashmiris were being tortured by the Indian forces. He said India was perpetrating ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people to achieve its sordid designs.

He said every citizen of Pakistan expressed heartfelt sympathy with the oppressed Kashmiris. He emphasized that the only possible solution to Kashmir issue was the holding of UN-mandated plebiscite and its settlement as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, speaking at a function here in connection with the 70th anniversary of establishment of People's Republic of China, Dr Awan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will make Pakistan an economic hub of the region.

She said Pak-China friendship was higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans and sweeter than honey.

Dr Awan said the people of Pakistan recognised China as their real friend on economic, diplomatic and security fronts. She acknowledged the fact that China was extending exemplary support to Pakistan for sensitization of youth and their education.

Dr Awan said under the CPEC, Pakistan will emerge as an economic hub in the region, adding that the Chinese mega project was an assurance of economic development of the whole region. She noted that China was extending cooperation to Pakistan in almost all fields of life.

She said China and Pakistan were one nation residing in two different territories.

She said the Pakistan-China friendship spanned several generations.