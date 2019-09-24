close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Two girls abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two girls were abducted from Gojra on Monday. The daughter of Muhammad Rafiq and her cousin were present in the house when some unidentified accused entered the house and allegedly abducted them. Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan